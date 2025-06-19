PG&E shuts off power for 1,719 customers in Paso Robles

June 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As a safety precaution, PG&E turned off the power for 1,719 customers in Paso Robles at 9 a.m. on Friday. The power was then restored approximately an hour later.

Because of high temperatures, low humidity levels and extreme dryness, PG&E planed to turn of the power for North San Luis Obispo County customers from Friday through Saturday. However, times may change due to the weather.

San Luis Obispo remains on the list for public safety power shutoff for Thursday and Friday.

Electric companies use public safety power shutoffs to prevent wildfires in high risk areas. During dangerous weather, companies may temporarily shut off power to customers to prevent electric systems from igniting fires.

PG&E customers can check their address to determine their risk of losing power.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...