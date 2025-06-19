PG&E power shutoffs in San Miguel, outages planned through Saturday

June 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Due to high winds and dry conditions, PG&E turned the power off for 557 customers in the San Miguel area to help prevent a wildfire.

Once weather has improved, PG&E will begin inspecting power lines and equipment for possible damage. When it is safe, power will be restored.

Power was turned off from 1:58 p.m. through 2:13 p.m. It is anticipated the power will be restored by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

PG&E customers can check their address to determine their risk of losing power.

