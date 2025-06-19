PG&E power shutoffs in San Miguel, outages planned through Saturday
June 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Due to high winds and dry conditions, PG&E turned the power off for 557 customers in the San Miguel area to help prevent a wildfire.
Once weather has improved, PG&E will begin inspecting power lines and equipment for possible damage. When it is safe, power will be restored.
Power was turned off from 1:58 p.m. through 2:13 p.m. It is anticipated the power will be restored by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
PG&E customers can check their address to determine their risk of losing power.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines