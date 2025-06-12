San Luis Obispo police warn residents about phone scam

June 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam aimed at extorting money from local residents.

Scammers are calling residents and posing as SLO Police Department staff members in attempts to extort money from them over the phone, according to the police department. Police say they will never call anyone and ask for a payment of any kind.

“Protect yourself, hang up and don’t engage with these callers,” police stated in a social media post.

