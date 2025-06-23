Power outage impacting 1,279 PG&E customers in SLO County
By KAREN VELIE
Power outages from Atascadero through rural Santa Margarita have left 1,279 PG&E customers without power on Monday morning.
Shortly before 7 p.m., 245 customers in San Luis Obispo County lost power in southeast Atascadero near Heilmann Park. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
PG&E expects to restore power by 12:15 p.m.
Also shortly before 7 a.m., a second outage occurred in southeast Atascadero that extends half way to the Carrizo Plain National Monument. PG&E estimates the 1,034 customers impacted by the outage will have their power restored by 12 p.m.
