Power outage impacting 1,279 PG&E customers in SLO County

June 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Power outages from Atascadero through rural Santa Margarita have left 1,279 PG&E customers without power on Monday morning.

Shortly before 7 p.m., 245 customers in San Luis Obispo County lost power in southeast Atascadero near Heilmann Park. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

PG&E expects to restore power by 12:15 p.m.

Also shortly before 7 a.m., a second outage occurred in southeast Atascadero that extends half way to the Carrizo Plain National Monument. PG&E estimates the 1,034 customers impacted by the outage will have their power restored by 12 p.m.

