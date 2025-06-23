UCLA Health opening cancer care facility in Atascadero

June 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

UCLA Health is opening a cancer care facility in Atascadero in July to treat all types of cancer through multiple therapies.

“We offer world-class care to our patients, as well as support for their loved ones, powered by ongoing research, the latest technology and a comprehensive, team-based, whole-person approach,” according to UCLA Health. “Book an appointment today and see for yourself what makes UCLA Health one of the most dependable names in health care.”

In 2019, UCLA Health opened a cancer care center in San Luis Obispo. Currently, about half of those seeking treatment in SLO live above the Cuesta Grade.

The new cancer care center opens on July 28 on El Camino Real.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...