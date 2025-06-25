Rare corpse flower blooming at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

June 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is inviting the public to view a rare corpse flower bloom this week at the campus Plant Conservatory.

The corpse flower is known for its impressive size and stench, as well as years-long gaps between blooms. It is an uncommon event when blossoms occur.

When the flower cluster shows signs of opening there is a brief window — typically around 24 to 48 hours — when the bloom fully expands. The bloom also generates heat and produces its characteristic carrion odor to attract flesh flies and carrion beetles for pollination.

It’s unclear exactly when the imminent blossom will occur, but campus officials predict this week. When the bloom cycle starts, Plant Conservatory biologists will set visiting hours and alert the public to experience the unusual event.

Contact Gage Willey at gwilley@calpoly.edu for more more information.

Visiting the Plant Conservatory

The Cal Poly Plant Conservatory (Building 72) is located on the Cal Poly campus near the entrance of the hike to Poly Canyon. It is recommended that visitors park in the H-16 lot and walk up to the Plant Conservatory from the east end of the parking lot.

