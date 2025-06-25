Trump administration tells California to ban transgender athletes

June 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that the California Department of Education and the state’s high school sports federation have violated civil rights law by allowing transgender students to compete on girls sports teams.

Federal laws require schools receiving federal funding to provide girls an equal opportunity to compete in sports. However, laws in California allow boys and girls to compete in sports and use locker rooms of the gender they identify with, regardless of their biological gender.

The federal Education Department provided a proposed resolution that would require California to bar transgender women from participating in female sports and strip transgender athletes of any awards or records received in woman’s sports. The state has 10 days to comply.

If California rejects the proposal, the Education Department could terminate federal education funding to California at a time many school districts are facing financial hardships.

“The Trump Administration will relentlessly enforce Title IX protections for women and girls, and our findings today make clear that California has failed to adhere to its obligations under federal law,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said. “The state must swiftly come into compliance with Title IX or face the consequences that follow.”

Title IX is a 1972 law forbidding sex discrimination based in education.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...