San Luis Obispo County deputies arrest felon with cache of guns
June 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A 42-year-old convicted felon is facing criminal charges after San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies found a cache of guns at his Nipomo home.
After conducting an investigation into Robert Ramirez, deputies served a search warrant at the Nipomo man’s home located on the 200 block of Chaparral Lane on June 12. Deputies found six firearms, including two stolen guns.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office plans refer the case to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines