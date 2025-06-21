San Luis Obispo County deputies arrest felon with cache of guns

June 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 42-year-old convicted felon is facing criminal charges after San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies found a cache of guns at his Nipomo home.

After conducting an investigation into Robert Ramirez, deputies served a search warrant at the Nipomo man’s home located on the 200 block of Chaparral Lane on June 12. Deputies found six firearms, including two stolen guns.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office plans refer the case to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

