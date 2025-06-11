Over 1,300 PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo County
June 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 7:20 a.m., power went out for 1,317 customers from west side of Paso Robles to Lake Nacimiento. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
PG&E estimates the electricity will be restored by 11:45 a.m.
