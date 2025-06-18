San Miguel faces public safety power shutoff over fire risk

June 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

PG&E is considering a public safety power shutoff for parts of the San Miguel community beginning on Thursday at 9 a.m. and continuing to Saturday at 8 p.m. While a shutoff is likely, the dates and times are estimates.

Electric companies use public safety power shutoffs to prevent wildfires in high risk areas. During dangerous weather, companies may temporarily shut off power to customers to prevent electric systems from igniting fires.

PG&E customers can check their address to determine their risk of losing power.

