Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing children in San Luis Obispo County

June 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Update: At his arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Father Theodore Gabrielli’s attorney asked the court to postpone his arraignment until July 8. The judge then eliminated the $1 million bail.

A Catholic priest is sitting in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail regarding allegations he sexually abused three children in San Luis Obispo County.

SLO County Sheriff deputies arrested Father Theodore Gabrielli, 61, in Los Osos on June 12. Gabrielli is facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sodomy of a child under 14 years of age.

From 1991 through 1999, Gabrielli allegedly brought three children under 14 years old to the Central Coast, according to court records. He is accused of committing oral copulation on the three children and sodomy on one of the children.

He has worked with churches and schools in San Jose, Los Gatos and Los Angeles, including Most Holy Trinity Parish in San Jose, Dolores Mission in Los Angeles and Social Ministries in Los Gatos.

Gabrielli is currently a member of the Loyola High School of Los Angeles Board of Directors while also working with the Dolores Mission in Los Angeles.

