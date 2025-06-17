Santa Barbara police warn residents about text scam
June 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Barbara Police Department is warning the public about a text scam aimed at extorting money from local residents.
Multiple community members recently informed the department they received text messages regarding alleged unpaid parking citations. These messages warn that failure to pay will lead to arrest.
Police say they will never text anyone to ask for a payment of any kind.
“Please remember, the Santa Barbara Police Department will never send you texts regarding unpaid parking citations,” police stated in a social media post. “Do not click on any links included in these text messages.”
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines