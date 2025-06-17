Santa Barbara police warn residents about text scam

June 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Barbara Police Department is warning the public about a text scam aimed at extorting money from local residents.

Multiple community members recently informed the department they received text messages regarding alleged unpaid parking citations. These messages warn that failure to pay will lead to arrest.

Police say they will never text anyone to ask for a payment of any kind.

“Please remember, the Santa Barbara Police Department will never send you texts regarding unpaid parking citations,” police stated in a social media post. “Do not click on any links included in these text messages.”

