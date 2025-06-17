California lawmakers seek mask ban for law enforcement

June 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Amid anger over deportations in California, two California lawmakers announced plans to create a mask ban bill to prohibit law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings when interacting with the public.

State Sens. Scott Wiener and Jesse Arreguin, who represent San Francisco and Oakland, said their bill would also require officers to display identifying information on their uniforms. Officers would be permitted to wear medical mask during certain disasters such as wildfires.

“We do not need secret police in California,” Wiener said a news conference. He then accused law enforcement of “grabbing” people and “throwing them into vans and disappearing them.”

While the proposed bill appears to target federal law enforcement, it is questionable if state’s can regulate what federal agents wear when working.

