San Luis Obispo County sending deputies, officers to Los Angeles

June 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County is sending 23 deputies to provide mutual aid to the city of Los Angeles in response to ongoing civil unrest over ICE arrests. Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach police departments are sending a combined seven officers to provide assistance.

“Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted, now we are sending in hundreds more law enforcement to pick up the pieces,” Newsom said. “State and local leaders stand together, coordinated and resolute to ensure the safety of the Los Angeles region.”

On June 9, Governor Gavin Newsom announced he was moving quickly to support the local response to the unrest in Los Angeles. Newsom oversees California’s mutual aid system, which provides a framework for neighboring law enforcement agencies to assist one another during times of emergency.

Earlier this week, Newsom directed more than 640 California Highway Patrol officers and 240 deputies and officers from neighboring cities and counties to pride assistance in Los Angeles.

640 officers from the California Highway Patrol

20 deputies from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

83 deputies from Orange County Sheriff’s Department

32 deputies from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

44 deputies from Ventura County Sheriff’s Department

80 officers from municipal police agencies within Los Angeles County

