Atascadero City Council considers tax district for Dove Creek project

July 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero City Council is slated to vote on Tuesday on annexing the Dove Creek mixed-use project into the city’s Community Facilities District in order to authorize the levy of special taxes, according to its July 22 meeting agenda. If the council votes to authorize the tax, qualified voters will then have an opportunity to vote on the levy of the special tax.

In June 2024, the Atascadero City Council voted unanimously to approve the Dove Creek mixed-use project, which has been in the permitting pipeline for two decades.

The project site sets on a 5.19-acre property located at the northwest intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Barbara Road. Construction on the project is slated to start soon.

The proposed development includes:

• 14,840 square feet of commercial tenant space

• 71 residential condominium units

• 20 room hotel

The three-story 20-room hotel will include kitchens in an attempt to compete with the short-term rental market. The hope is to attract visiting athletes and their families playing at Paloma Creek Park, which is located nearby.

