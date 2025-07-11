Catholic priest pleads not guilty, another alleged victim identified

July 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following the arrest of a Catholic priest who is accused of sexually abusing three children in San Luis Obispo County, a fourth victim lodged claims of abuse that occurred from 2005 through 2010.

Father Theodore Gabrielli, 61, is now facing 26 criminal counts. All of the children were under the age of 14 when the alleged abuse began.

At his arraignment hearing on July 8, Gabrielli pleaded not guilty. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sodomy of a child under 14 years of age, oral copulation upon a minor and lewd acts with a child.

From 1991 through 1999, Gabrielli allegedly brought three children under 14 years old to the Central Coast, according to court records. He is accused of committing oral copulation on the three children and sodomy on one of the children.

From Aug. 2005 through Aug. 2010, he is accused of molesting his fourth victim. The child was 15 years old in 2010.

Two of the victims currently live in San Luis Obispo County.

Gabrielli has worked with churches and schools in San Jose, Los Gatos and Los Angeles, including Most Holy Trinity Parish in San Jose, Dolores Mission in Los Angeles and Social Ministries in Los Gatos.

At the time of his arrest in June, Gabrielli was a member of the Loyola High School of Los Angeles Board of Directors while also working with the Dolores Mission in Los Angeles.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...