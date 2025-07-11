Forward spread of Madre Fire in SLO County stopped

July 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters halted the spread of the Madre Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County. The fire, which scorched 70,786, is 74% contained.

“No areas of growth along the perimeter,” according to Los Padres National Forest Service. “Isolate fires were detected within the perimeter.”

The Madre Fire destroyed one outbuilding and left one firefighter injured. There are currently more than 1,100 firefighters working on the fire.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166, which has since reopened.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

