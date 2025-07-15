Congressman Salud Carbajal accused of endangering ICE employee

July 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday accused Congressman Salud Carbajal of doxing an ICE employee during a raid at a cannabis farm in Carpinteria. Rioters subsequently attacked the ICE employee sending in to the emergency room, according to Homeland Security.

“Doxing ICE personnel and inciting a mob of rioters to attack law enforcement is not oversight—it’s abominable,” said Tricia McLaughlin, with Homeland Security. “His actions sent an ICE employee to the emergency room.”

On. July 10, Carbajal arrived at the Glass House cannabis farm where protesters were attempting to obstruct agents executing a criminal search warrant. Hundreds of rioters threw rocks and other objects at law enforcement and their vehicles.

After informing agents he was a member of congress, Carbajal repeatedly attempted to break through a perimeter established by ICE.

“Rep. Salud Carbajal was part of a violent mob of protestors attempting to obstruct federal law enforcement as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility,” Ice posted Sunday on X. “He cites “peaceful” protestors, when in fact these rioters were launching rocks at officers.”

During the raid, Carbajal spoke to an ICE public affairs staffer, who gave the congressman his business card. Carbajal then showed the ICE employee’s business card to protesters, who subsequently attacked the employee. A rock hit the man’s hand causing an injury that required stitches.

“This is precisely the rhetoric that has led to orchestrated attempts to murder officers and a 700% increase in officer assaults,” according to ICE. “May the congressman’s constituency always remember he chooses violence over the rule of law.”

In his defense, Carbajal said that ICE is militarizing the streets while inciting fear.

“I witnessed ICE agents using unnecessarily aggressive and militarized tactics against local farm workers and peaceful protesters,” Carbajal posted on X. “It was appalling. This is not how we keep our communities safe.

“As a member of Congress, I have the legal right to oversee federal operations,” Carbajal added. “Yet, I was denied entry.”

During the July 10 raids at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo, agents arrested 361 illegal aliens and rescued 14 migrant children who were victims of potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking.

The investigation into immigration and potential child labor violations by Glass House is ongoing.

