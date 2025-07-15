Officers seek help finding missing Nipomo teen
July 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Navada Austin was last seen leaving her home in Nipomo on July 10. It is suspected she is with a white male juvenile.
The teens have been spotted in both San Miguel and Santa Maria. They may be planning to travel to Washington.
Officers describe Austin as a white female who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack. She also has a nose ring.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines