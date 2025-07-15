Officers seek help finding missing Nipomo teen

July 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Navada Austin was last seen leaving her home in Nipomo on July 10. It is suspected she is with a white male juvenile.

The teens have been spotted in both San Miguel and Santa Maria. They may be planning to travel to Washington.

Officers describe Austin as a white female who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack. She also has a nose ring.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...