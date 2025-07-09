Forward spread of Madre Fire stopped, Highway 166 reopens

July 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With cooler temperatures and reduced winds, firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the Madre Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County. Highway 166 reopened on Tuesday evening.

The Madre Fire has scorched 80,610 acres and destroyed one outbuilding. Firefighters have achieved 62% containment.

“Suppression repair efforts are underway in areas of the fire that are no longer posing a potential risk of escape,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. “New starts will have the potential for rapid growth due to hot and dry conditions.”

A firefighter injury was reported on Sunday. Further information on the injured firefighter is not available at this time.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

