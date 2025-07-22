Santa Barbara County supervisors want sheriff to police ICE

July 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting last week, members of the community and public officials discussed ICE raids, ongoing misinformation campaigns and if the sheriff should step in during federal enforcement actions.

Supervisor Bob Nelson rejected what he called unsubstantiated reports that farm laborers are not working the fields following raids at cannabis farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo leading to a more than 70% absentee rate. He discussed a local berry farmer’s report that absentee rates are lower than 2024, at about 5%.

“I’m not sure what happened in Carpinteria,” Nelson said. “I think there is a lot more to that story that will be told in the coming months.”

During the meeting, Supervisor Roy Lee asked Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown if ICE agents asked him about his residency and he called the sheriff, would he respond. Brown noted that their were 50 federal agents who did not need their help.

Supervisor Laura Capps responded saying, “I think that the people needed your help.”

Brown told attendees at the meeting he is sympathetic. However, peaceful protests are one thing, but when that peaceful protest results in people throwing rocks and shooting at agents it becomes unacceptable and hurts their cause.

