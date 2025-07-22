Santa Maria reports 911 outage

July 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria area of northern Santa Barbara County is currently experiencing a 9-1-1 outage.

“We are currently experiencing a 9-1-1 outage affecting our area and potentially countywide,” the city posted on Facebook. “If you call 9-1-1 right now, you may hear a busy signal.”

City officials are asking that those requiring emergency assistance in the City of Santa Maria to call (805) 928-3781 x2277.

“We are actively troubleshooting the issue and will share updates as soon as possible,” according to the Santa Maria Police Department. “Please share this post to help notify others. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.”

