Devastating fire destroys property in Creston

August 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A devastating fire in Creston on Saturday afternoon destroyed a barn with a second story apartment, five cars, two trucks, a tractor, a motorcycle, a water tank and a well leaving the residential property temporarily without a source of water. And like many current policies, the property owner’s insurance will cover only a fraction of their losses.

Members of the community are coming together to help Wayne, Dy and Garrison Hall, a family known for their kindness and charity to others. A family friend set up a GofundMe to help the family rebuild.

On Saturday afternoon, Wayne and Dy Hall were vacationing in their RV at Bass lake. Their son Garrison Hall, who lived in the barn apartment, was getting into the shower when he smelled smoke. He walked outside and discovered a fire burning at the end of the barn.

Garrison Hall called 911, attempted to use a hose to put out the blaze, and went to open the gate for emergency responders. He then rescued three horses with plans to save the car his father personally restored, a 1964 Chevrolet El Camino.

But by that time, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. Garrison Hall’s hair was singed and he suffered minor injuries while he rescued the animals from the barn. A house cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire on the 3000 block of Ryan Road remains under investigation.

