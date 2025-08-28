San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying thief

August 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Wednesday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who smashed a car window and snatched a purse out of a car at the Cerro San Luis trailhead on Fernandez Road on Sunday morning.

The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards at Target and Chevron. The suspect is heavy set, bald, with a dark mustache.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect or his vehicle to call (805) 781-7207 and reference case 250823020.

