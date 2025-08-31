Downed power lines spark fire, power outage in rural Templeton

August 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,400 PG&E customers in rural Templeton lost power on Sunday afternoon after a tree knocked down power lines and started a small fire.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., callers reported a fire at 290 Winery Road in Templeton. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small spot fire while PG&E responded to the downed power lines.

The downed power lines resulted in 1,464 PG&E customers losing power from Highway 46 west to Lake Nacimiento. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 6 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...