Downed power lines spark fire, power outage in rural Templeton
August 31, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,400 PG&E customers in rural Templeton lost power on Sunday afternoon after a tree knocked down power lines and started a small fire.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., callers reported a fire at 290 Winery Road in Templeton. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small spot fire while PG&E responded to the downed power lines.
The downed power lines resulted in 1,464 PG&E customers losing power from Highway 46 west to Lake Nacimiento. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 6 p.m.
