State seeking operator for San Luis Obispo County shooting range

August 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

California is seeking a new operator for a state owned public shooting range located in San Luis Obispo County off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.

The former San Luis Obispo Sportsman’s Association included a public shooting range and club facilities. Its lease with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife ended on Dec. 31, 2024 and was not renewed because of violations with its state contract.

California Fish and Wildlife on Friday posted a request for proposals seeking bids from people or businesses seeking to manage the facility. Proposals, due in October, will be reviewed after 45 days.

In 2021, the state first informed the Sportsman’s Association of mutiple violations. For example, the association failed to charge the agreed rate and collect money through the state system.

The association also renovated the facilities, but failed to make them complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act as required.

The association previously announced plans to apply for the new contract.

