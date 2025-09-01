SLO County Diversity Coalition accused of fueling antisemitism

August 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Alleged calls for the massacre of Jews and for excluding Jewish organizations at an Aug. 8 event in San Luis Obispo have led to demands that the groups involved denounce the antisemitic statements.

“We’re honored to co-sponsor a special screening of the powerful documentary “Israelism” … at Unitarian Universalist San Luis Obispo,” according to an Aug. 5 invitation from the SLO County Diversity Coalition. “We hope you’ll join us for an evening of reflection, learning, and dialogue.”

During the Aug. 8 event, the sponsors showed “Israelism,” a movie about two young American Jews and their changing views on Israel, followed by a panel discussion. During the discussion, there were alleged calls to boycott Jewish organizations and for a repeat of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

One of the panelists, Cal Poly Palestinian Professor Ashraf Tubeileh, participated in the May 23, 2024 pro-Palestinian protest at the campus entrance. He was charged with unlawful assembly and obstruction of a thoroughfare. Tubeileh is currently on misdemeanor diversion, which is set to end in Jan. 2026.

On Aug. 19, a coalition of Jewish organizations issued a statement condemning comments made during the Aug. 8 event.

“There is no room for hatred of Jews in San Luis Obispo County,” according to the Aug. 19 statement. “Whether this comes from a coalition that claims to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community, a church that has promised to use its resources to build and sustain fully accessible and inclusive communities, or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faculty who appear to erroneously claim exclusive insight into the Jewish community or the Israel/Gaza war.

“We call upon all the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo, the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Luis Obispo, and Jewish Voice for Peace to denounce the statements allegedly made at the Aug. 8 event and undergo training and education to meet their missions as inclusive, bridge-building organizations.”

The board of directors of the Diversity Coalition SLO County responded with an apology to members of the community “who are experiencing unintended pain and distress caused by the screening of the film” and the comments that followed.

“We have co-sponsored many programs and activities that help to educate, enhance awareness, and foster understanding across a wide diversity of issues,” according to the apology. “We do not necessarily agree with or condone the comments of invited participants or members of the audience. Any comment or statement that dehumanizes or threatens an individual or community is unacceptable.”

The Unitarian Universalists did not apologize in their response, instead saying they “hold that pain and concern with care.”

“We grieve the loss of life among both Palestinians and Israelis and decry the events of October 7, 2023 and all acts of violence to resolve disputes,” the Unitarian Universalists’ responded. “We also recognize the ongoing suffering of Palestinians and the harm that continues to devastate families and communities. There can be no peace and no justice unless it is for all people.”

On Aug. 28, the coalition of Jewish organizations thanked the Diversity Coalition for their apology, while reiterating their request that the coalition take ownership for what transpired and address the specific allegations.

“The Diversity Coalition’s statement claims that it ‘has always unequivocally condemned any expression of antisemitism or hate speech,’” the Jewish organizations wrote in their Aug. 28 reply. “Yet, it failed to do so at the Aug. 8 event, and it continues to fail in this regard. Now is the time to boldly condemn the statements, widely, and publicly.”

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow weighed in on Aug. 28, asking local public officials to join together in issuing a public statement condemning all forms of antisemitism.

“I also call upon the Diversity Coalition to take ownership for what transpired at their Aug. 8 event,” Dow wrote. “They should have stopped and addressed the hateful speech when it happened. But since they did not, they should now unequivocally condemn it and apologize for not doing it sooner.

“Their recent actions are directly contrary to their stated mission of promoting diversity and do not align with our SLO County values,” Dow added. “Sadly, the increase of antisemitic hate speech across our country is at an all-time historic high and I, for one, will not allow SLO to be a sanctuary for antisemitic speech or any other hate speech.”

