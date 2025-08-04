Gifford Fire balloons overnight to 65,000 acres

August 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ballooned to 65,062 acres overnight, with 3% containment.

In SLO County, the fire crossed Branch Mountain Road, while on the southeast flank, it continued its advance towards Pine Canyon. Crews are working on the northern flank to create containment lines along the edge of the fire to stop its progress towards the Manchesna Wilderness.

Highway 166 remains closed from Highway 101 to New Cuyama.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

