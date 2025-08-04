Lacking management staff, San Simeon asks the county for help

August 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Grappling with a shortage of leadership, San Simeon Community Services District is seeking help from San Luis Obispo County under a mutual aid agreement.

Less then two weeks ago, both the interim general manager and a director resigned their positions with the financially strapped district. That leaves only three remaining members of the five member San Simeon CSD Board of Directors and no general manager.

County staff reached out to the district, offering assistance through a resolution to enact a 2007 Omnibus Mutual Assistance Agreement.

At a special San Simeon district meeting on July 30, SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson informed the remaining three directors that if they needed assistance managing the district, he wanted them to be aware of the mutual assistance agreement.

“The county, understanding the sudden resignation of your general manager, understood that this mutual aid system exists and wanted to make sure the district knew of it,” Gibson said. “It’s to let you know this level of assistance exists.”

The three remaining board members then voted to adopt a resolution seeking assistance from the county for temporary general management.

In addition, the board agreed to advertise the interim general manager vacancy.

In the meantime, while there is no general manager, the board will have to act as a whole to give direction to district staff and to approve expenditures.

On the topic of filling board vacancies, the directors agreed to place notices in the water bills for residents to consider applying for a seat on the board.

Plagued by years of mismanagement, the San Simeon CSD Board of Directors voted unanimously in March 2024 to dissolve the district and have the county take over all services. The request is currently winding through the approval process.

