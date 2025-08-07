Gifford Fire burns 91,250 acres, injures seven people

August 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has scorched 91,250 acres and injured seven people, three civilians and four firefighters. The blaze is 9% contained.

The heaviest fire activity on Wednesday was in the northeast area of the blaze, moving towards the Machesna Mountain Wilderness. The blaze is currently threatening 1,515 structures.

On the eastern flank, where the fire met the recent Madre Fire incident, there was no movement. On the southern perimeter, a contingency line, two dozer blades wide, was completed to Schoolhouse Ridge.

There are nearly 3,000 firefighters battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

