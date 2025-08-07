Fear and anger over immigration in San Luis Obispo County

August 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Dozens of community members voiced their concerns that federal agents are kidnapping undocumented immigrants off the streets during an emotional San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday

Yearly, the county applies for grants from Homeland Security to be used to protect the county and its infrastructure. Of this year $316,483 grant, $219,569 was earmarked for the SLO County Sheriff’s Office for equipment such as helmets, night vision binoculars, and drones.

In the days leading up to the supervisor meeting, social media postings alleged local law enforcement would use the grant funds to support ICE and the deportation of immigrants. The posts wanted the public to ask the Board of Supervisors to reject the grant funds.

Prior to public comment, Sheriff Ian Parkinson explained his department is not involved in immigration and is following state laws regarding assisting ICE.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” Parkinson said. “We cannot participate and we do not participate with ICE. Until the law changes, we are going to follow the law.”

Public speakers voiced their concerns that taking federal money could lead to ICE demanding assistance in removing undocumented immigrants. Community members talked of kidnappings, torture and Nazi style concentration camps.

“Its exactly like what happened in Germany where people are snatched and sent to the gulag,” Debbie Highfill said. “Masked men grabbing people, and we think this is from decades past bad behavior. I would like to see this money refused.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson asked Parkinson if his department will identity what agencies are operating in SLO County.

Parkinson said that people have a right to know who is arresting them, and that before laying hands on a suspect, law enforcement should identify themselves. Ian then condemned the doxing of ICE agents.

Gibson said the grant funds do not tie the county to ICE while condemning the federal agency.

“What we’ve seen from ICE is inhumane, it’s illegal, it’s immoral, and frankly, it’s un-American,” Gibson said. “I don’t think that rejecting $300,000 of these monies is going to send nearly as strong a message as you have today.”

The board then voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda, including accepting the Homeland Security grant money.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...