Gifford Fire destroys two structures, concerns mount over wilderness area

August 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has destroyed two structures, scorched 111,557 acres and injured eight people, three civilians and five firefighters. The blaze is 21% contained.

The heaviest fire activity overnight was in the northwest area of the blaze, moving towards the Machesna Mountain Wilderness and the Garcia Wilderness. Federal environmental laws do not permit firefighters to move equipment into wilderness areas.

Located near Pozo, the Garcia Wilderness has no history of previous fires, said Mark Ruggiero, a spokesperson for the federal response to the fire. Crews have requested a waiver from the United States to allow firefighters to move equipment into the Garcia Wilderness.

In addition, crews are creating containment lines in the Pozo area. If the fire spreads through the Garcia Wilderness, firefighters are considering utilizing backfires.

The fire is currently threatening 2,912 structures. There are 3,685 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Hi Mountain Road at Lopez Drive

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road has been restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

