SLO County gas prices falling again, find lowest costs
August 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
With crude oil prices in the mid $60s per barrel, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell one cent to $4.86 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas remained steady last week at $4.49. Nationally, gas prices fell two cents to $3.13 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.24 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.29
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.39
- Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41
- Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.49
