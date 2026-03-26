Semi-truck crash causes closure of Highway 46 lanes in Paso Robles

March 26, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A semi-truck collided with a sedan on Highway 46 in Paso Robles Thursday morning, resulting in damage to a light pole and the closure of the highway’s eastbound lanes by Union Road.

Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a caller reported the crash at the intersection of Highway 46 East and Union Road, according to the CHP. Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 East in the area for at least two hours.

Officials called Department of Transportation personnel out to the scene over the damaged light pole, which was left with exposed wires.

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

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