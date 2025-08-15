Gifford Fire scorches over 132,600 acres, another firefighter injured
August 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has scorched 132,605 acres, destroyed five structures and injured 12 people, according to a Thursday evening update. The fire is currently 51% containment.
Firefighters completed strategic firing operation on the north side on Thursday, which were successful in stopping the forward progress of the fire. All spot fires, started by hot embers crossing the fire line, were contained overnight within the planned contingency lines.
Crews will work in the Garcia Wilderness over the next few days to extinguish hot spots in areas of concern.
The fire is threatening 1,833 structures. There are 4,946 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.
There have been several downgrades and cancellations of evacuations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Check here for current evacuations.
Highway 166 is now open. Construction at various locations will result in flagging and delays of up to one hour.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.
Current road closures include:
- Huasna Townsite Road
- Huasna Road
- Lopez Drive
- Hi Mountain Road
- Park Hill Road
- River Road
- Pozo Road
- Avenales Ranch Road
- Santa Margarita Lake Road
