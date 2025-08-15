Losses in Government jobs, jump in SLO County unemployment rates

August 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After half a year of falling unemployment, rates skyrocketed in San Luis Obispo County in July to 5.2%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

While unemployment numbers climb, the size of the county workforce is increased from 133,200 in July 2024 to 134,700 in July 2025. The county unemployment rate rose from 4.8% in June 2025 to 5.2% in July 2025.

During July, job losses were seen in the government sector which lost 1,500 jobs.

In the jobs gained category, the information sector garnered 100 jobs in July.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked 13th out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 4.6% and lower than the state’s 6.1% rate.

In California, Mono County at 4.1% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 20.2%.

