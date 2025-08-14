San Luis Obispo County burglar escapes incarceration

August 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement is searching for a man who escaped a California reentry program facility on Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Felipe Rodriguez is serving a four-year prison sentence for a felony burglary conviction in San Luis Obispo County.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officials learned Rodriguez walked away from a male community reentry program facility in Bakersfield. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Rodriguez was missing.

Rodriguez, 46, is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 215 pounds He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a gray sweatshirt.

On July 18, 2022, was sent to prison to serve a four-year sentence for burglary. He has been housed in the reentry facility since June 23, 2025.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Rodriguez or has knowledge of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact Special Agent Sal Herrera at (559) 217-0022.

Since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

