San Luis Obispo man busted with guns and meth
August 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A San Luis Obispo man is in jail after an officer busted him driving on a suspended license with drugs and meth in his car on Sunday.
Shortly before midnight, a police officer watched a car run a stop sign on Olive Street. In addition, the vehicle had a broken brake light and a license plate with peeling reflective material, making it unreadable.
The officer pulled the car over and identified the driver as 43 year old Baldomero Sarabia, a San Luis Obispo resident with a suspended driver’s license. Sarabia then told the officer he had a shotgun and some methamphetamine in the car.
During his search, the office found suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the center console, and a shotgun and a pellet gun in the trunk. A records check on the shotgun showed it was unregistered.
The officer arrested Sarabia on multiple misdemeanor charges, including possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of an unlicensed firearm and driving on a suspended license. He is no longer in custody.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines