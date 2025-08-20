San Luis Obispo man busted with guns and meth

August 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo man is in jail after an officer busted him driving on a suspended license with drugs and meth in his car on Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, a police officer watched a car run a stop sign on Olive Street. In addition, the vehicle had a broken brake light and a license plate with peeling reflective material, making it unreadable.

The officer pulled the car over and identified the driver as 43 year old Baldomero Sarabia, a San Luis Obispo resident with a suspended driver’s license. Sarabia then told the officer he had a shotgun and some methamphetamine in the car.

During his search, the office found suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the center console, and a shotgun and a pellet gun in the trunk. A records check on the shotgun showed it was unregistered.

The officer arrested Sarabia on multiple misdemeanor charges, including possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of an unlicensed firearm and driving on a suspended license. He is no longer in custody.

