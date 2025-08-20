SLO County warns teens about criminality of door kick challenge

August 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office warned teenagers yesterday not to join the so-called “door kick challenge” after multiple homeowners in Templeton reported damage to garage or front doors.

The social media challenge involves kicking a stranger’s door, recording the act, and then fleeing. Multiple law enforcement agencies have sought criminal charges against teens and children for damaging property, including felony charges.

“We’ve recently seen a rise in reports of the so-called “door kick challenge,” a dangerous social media trend where kids and teens kick doors (often garage or front doors) and run away,” the SLO County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Over the weekend alone, multiple homes in Templeton reported damage like the garage door pictured here.

“We want to be clear: this isn’t just a prank, it’s property damage and can result in criminal charges. It also puts residents at risk, especially if someone is home and startled by the noise or thinks someone is trying to break in.”

Investigators are asking anyone who experience this at their home or who has information about those involved, to contact law enforcement.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...