San Luis Obispo man missing from Ragged Point

August 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Family, friends and law enforcement are searching for a 35-year-old San Luis Obispo man who has been missing since possibly visiting the Ragged Point area.

Robert Kruse was last seen in Long Beach driving a 2007 Saturn Aura on Aug. 6. He had planned to go hiking with plans to stay at the Ragged Point Inn from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.

Family members found his car parked in the Ragged Point Inn parking lot, though he never checked in. While Kruse is an avid hiker, his gear was found in his car.

Kruse is 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a thin build and brown hair and a brown beard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Kruse’s whereabouts to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4500.

