Gifford Fire scorches over 120,000 acres, destroys a third structure

August 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has destroyed three structures, scorched 120,779 acres and injured 10 people, according to a Monday evening update. The blaze is currently 33% contained.

The Gifford Fire expanded on Monday in the Garcia Wilderness. Federal environmental laws do not permit firefighters to move mechanical equipment into wilderness areas.

Fire officials are considering lighting a back fire from the Pozo area towards the Garcia Wilderness.

“Firefighters are working to contain an area on the northeast side, near Los Pelados and Midway Roads, that had escaped control lines,” according to the evening report. “This work is expected to be completed tonight. Elsewhere, the perimeter is currently in mop-up and patrol status.”

The fire is currently threatening 821 structures. There are 4,806 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Road at River Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Rd closed from Las Pilitas Road to Red Hill Road

Santa Margarita Lake Road is closed

Parkhill Road closed from River Road to Pozo Road

River Road closed from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

Avenales Ranch Road closed from Pozo Road to the south end

Lopez Drive at the dam (right behind the area vehicles can use to turnaround)

Lopez Drive at Orcutt is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road East of School Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Road is restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...