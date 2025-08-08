San Luis Obispo MMA fighter Steven Sainsbury to compete in Chico

August 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury is competing in his sixth professional bout on Aug. 9 – Spirit Warrior in Chico.

After four fighters dropped out at the last minute, Sainsbury agreed to fight in the Pure Combat promotion at the Mechoopda Indian Casino Event Center. In order to take this fight, Steven is going up a weight class to the middle-weight division, meaning he is fighting someone who weighs more than he does.

Sainsbury will go toe-to-toe with Bakersfield native Jeremy Titsworth. Both men are 6 feet 4 inches tall, with Sainsbury having an 81 inch reach and Titsworth having an 80 inch reach.

To watch the fight on pay-per-view, go to Starfund.

It will be a tough short notice fight, but Sainsbury would rather take a tough fight than have been training for months and not compete.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...