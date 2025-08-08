Newsom appoints Kenneth McDaniel SLO County Superior Court judge

August 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the appointment of Commissioner Kenneth McDaniel to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

McDaniel has served as a commissioner at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court since 2022. He was a sole practitioner at the Law Office of Kenneth R. McDaniel from 2021 to 2022 and from 2013 to 2019. McDaniel worked as an Associate at the Law Office of Stephen D. Hamilton from 2019 to 2021.

McDaniel earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gayle Peron.

McDaniel is a Democrat.

