Two of Arroyo Grande teen’s murderers released from prison

August 13, 2025

Royce Casey

By KAREN VELIE

After 30 years in prison, two of the three men convicted of murdering Arroyo Grande High School freshman Elyse Pahler as part of a satanic ritual have been released.

Royce Casey and Jacob Delashumutt, who as teenagers killed 15-year-old Pahler, were granted parole and released from prison.The third killer, Joseph Fiorella, is eligible for a parole hearing in 2026.

In 1995, Royce, then 17; Jacob Delashmutt, then 16; and Joseph Fiorella, then 15; murdered Pahler. The three conspirators made plans to kill Pahler, who was their friend, and to dismember, sexually violate and cannibalize her body as part of a satanic ritual.

The teens strangled and stabbed Pahler. However, they did not carry out the planned satanic ritual. Rather, they dragged Pahler’s body and tried to hide it before fleeing.

While Pahler was on the ground crying out for her mother and for Jesus, Casey stomped on her neck and head.

Eight months later, with the murder still unsolved, Casey confessed the crime to a clergyman. He later described the murder to a district attorney investigator and led law enforcement to the body.

The court sentenced both Casey and Delashmutt to 25 years to life in prison while Fiorella was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

 


The remaining Pahler family will forever be in their “jail”. I talk frequently with them and it is so sad to still see the hurt.

These murders are out strictly for political reason.They belong in prison!


…..white privilege.


These monsters should never have been set loose. How anyone could sign off on their release and still sleep at night is a complete mystery to me.


Stories like this make me sick. RIP Elyse Pahler. May true justice for all involved be given in the next life. Parole for monsters should never be an option.


Examining the lives of these boys could yield some useful insight into modern American life. Perhaps we could learn how middle-class, public-educated sons of middle-class people could convince themselves to perform such an ugly, abhorrent murder. One has to wonder what the family of Miss. Pahler is feeling these days.


