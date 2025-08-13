Two of Arroyo Grande teen’s murderers released from prison

August 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After 30 years in prison, two of the three men convicted of murdering Arroyo Grande High School freshman Elyse Pahler as part of a satanic ritual have been released.

Royce Casey and Jacob Delashumutt, who as teenagers killed 15-year-old Pahler, were granted parole and released from prison.The third killer, Joseph Fiorella, is eligible for a parole hearing in 2026.

In 1995, Royce, then 17; Jacob Delashmutt, then 16; and Joseph Fiorella, then 15; murdered Pahler. The three conspirators made plans to kill Pahler, who was their friend, and to dismember, sexually violate and cannibalize her body as part of a satanic ritual.

The teens strangled and stabbed Pahler. However, they did not carry out the planned satanic ritual. Rather, they dragged Pahler’s body and tried to hide it before fleeing.

While Pahler was on the ground crying out for her mother and for Jesus, Casey stomped on her neck and head.

Eight months later, with the murder still unsolved, Casey confessed the crime to a clergyman. He later described the murder to a district attorney investigator and led law enforcement to the body.

The court sentenced both Casey and Delashmutt to 25 years to life in prison while Fiorella was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

