Vandals destroying tires in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles

August 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For nearly two months, vandals have repeatedly placed metal spikes on roads in Paso Robles. And for the past two weeks, metal spikes have disabled vehicles in San Luis Obispo, police said.

In both cities, officers are investigating a series of vandalism incidents involving the deliberate placement of caltrops, metal spikes designed to puncture vehicle tires, on public roadways. Since early spring, Paso Robles officers have documented more than 40 incidents in which vehicles sustained tire damage because of these devices while tire shops staffers believe the numbers are in the hundreds.

While only two people informed law enforcement that caltrops damaged their tires in SLO, a tow truck driver told investigators he was aware of 10 to 12 vehicles disabled by the spikes in San Luis Obispo, police said.

Of the two reported SLO incidents, one was on Madonna Road and the other was on Drake Circle near Madonna Road.

In response to vandals placing metal spike on roads in Paso Robles, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the vandal or vandals, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

In Paso Robles in mid-July, an ambulance responding to a call for service was disabled after hitting a caltrop. In another case that same evening, a tow truck assisting a stranded motorist whose vehicle had been disabled by a caltrop, was itself rendered inoperable by the same type of device.

The latest cluster of incidents in Paso Robles occurred primarily along Creston Road near Riverside Avenue or in the Black Oak Corridor.

In an effort to bring those responsible to justice, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Motorist who have been affected are encouraged to file a report by callingthe SLO Police Department’s non-emergency line at (805) 781-7312 or the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling their 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...