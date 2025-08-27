Wanted San Luis Obispo felon arrested in Grover Beach

August 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A wanted felon from San Luis Obispo is in jail after Grover Beach officers spotted him driving a stolen car through the south county beach city.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a Grover Beach Patrol Officer located the stolen vehicle near Grand Avenue and 13th Street. He attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

The officer pursued 31-year-old Jacob Levi Arvik through north Grover Beach ending at Newport and 14th. Arvik then ran from the stolen vehicle into adjacent yards.

An Arroyo Grande officer located the suspect in front of Burger King at Oak Park and Grand Avenue. During the search of the area, officers located a loaded gun and 30-round magazine that Arvik dropped while he was fleeing.

Officers arrested Arvik for auto theft, firearm offenses, and possession of stolen property and burglary tools. He also had two outstanding felony warrants for fraud and theft. Arvik remains in the San Luis Obispo County jail with his bail set at $100,000.

“The Grover Beach Police Department would like to thank the many community members that assisted our officers during this investigation,” police said. “Also, a huge thank you to our neighbors at Arroyo Grande Police Department for your quick assistance.”

