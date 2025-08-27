Crime is down in Grover Beach, arrests are up
August 26, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department announced Tuesday that crime is down in 2025 while arrests have increased.
“We’re happy to report that so far this year, crime continues to drop in Grover Beach,” the department posted on Facebook. “With improved staffing levels, we’re seeing the impact that proactive policing can make.”
- Overall crime is down 22%
- Burglary is down 83%
- Theft is down 46%
- Traffic accidents are down 21%
- 38% more citations written
- 13% increase in felony arrests
