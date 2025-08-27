Crime is down in Grover Beach, arrests are up

August 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department announced Tuesday that crime is down in 2025 while arrests have increased.

“We’re happy to report that so far this year, crime continues to drop in Grover Beach,” the department posted on Facebook. “With improved staffing levels, we’re seeing the impact that proactive policing can make.”

Overall crime is down 22%

Burglary is down 83%

Theft is down 46%

Traffic accidents are down 21%

38% more citations written

13% increase in felony arrests

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...