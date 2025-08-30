Warning to avoid sorts-harvested shellfish in San Luis Obispo County

August 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The California Department of Public Health on Friday issued a warning not to eat recreationally harvested mussels, clams, scallops or oysters from San Luis Obispo County because of dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from San Luis Obispo County. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin.

This warning does not apply to commercially sold mussels, clams, scallops, and oysters from approved sources. State law permits only state-certified commercial shellfish harvesters or dealers to sell these products.

