SLO County gas prices surge, find lowest costs
August 31, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County surged four cents to $4.92 a gallon last week after flooding at a refinery, according to figures from AAA. SLO County’s median gas price is currently 29 cents higher than Santa Barbara County.
“A recent refinery issue has caused a surge in gas prices ahead of Labor Day weekend,” according to AAA. “The largest refinery in the Midwest shut down operations for several days following a severe thunderstorm.”
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased six cents to $4.54. Nationally, gas prices rose three cents $3.18 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.81. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.31 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.35
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.39
