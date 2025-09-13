Charlie Kirk changed my life, inspired me

September 13, 2025

OPINION by ROMAN MEDEIROS

There is no one greater than Jesus Christ—no one more worthy of my praise, my devotion, and my life. He is my lord, my savior, and the foundation upon which I stand. But if there is one person who has most inspired me here on earth, second only to Christ, it is Charlie Kirk.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been passionate about politics. I followed the news, watched debates, studied history, and quietly held to conservative values and biblical truth. But I never spoke up. I believed it all deeply, but I didn’t have the courage, confidence, clarity, or strength to say it out loud. I didn’t know how—and I was afraid to try.

That changed when Charlie Kirk came into my life.

Through my screen—his podcast, his shows, his speeches—Charlie spoke truth. He didn’t just inform me. He stirred me. He challenged me to be bold. He showed me what it looked like to love God, love your country, and speak out unapologetically. I studied his arguments, listened intently, took notes, and felt God working on my heart through his words.

Dialogue is dying in this country—people are silenced for believing what’s right. But at just 18 years old, by the grace of God and through the influence of Charlie Kirk, everything changed for me.

Four months ago, I launched The Roman Medeiros Show.

And in that short time, God has moved more than I could have imagined. The show has reached nearly one million views, and I’ve interviewed congressional candidates, mayors, and local leaders across California. Sheriff Chad Bianco, now running for Governor of California, has become not just a guest, but a friend.

I’ve hosted Donald Wagner, former mayor of Irvine and now Orange County supervisor, who’s running for secretary of state. I’ve welcomed Stephen Davis, a Turning Point USA commentator and close friend of Charlie. Mark Kaye, podcaster and congressional candidate from Florida—another close friend of Charlie—joined me as well. And soon, Brandon Tatum, one of the most influential conservative voices in the country, will appear on my show.

I’ve even been featured on national television four times.

But the greatest honor of all? I was on The Charlie Kirk Show.

The man who inspired me—who gave me a voice when I was afraid to speak—interviewed me on his show. I met Charlie. I had a conversation with the man who forever changed my life. And all I could think was: God is good.

Charlie Kirk is an American hero. A Christian martyr. Charlie was also a husband, a father, and a son. The only thing that gives me peace is knowing he has heard the words:

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

All glory to God. This is just the beginning. And I won’t be silent. God is good. God is alive. My prayer is simple: “God, use me for Your will.”

Thank you, Charlie. Now go and rest. We’ve got it from here.

Roman Medeiros graduated from Mission high School in San Luis Obispo. He is the host of the The Roman Medeiros Show and the president of Turning Point USA at Norco College.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...